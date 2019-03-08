Police make third arrest after Forest Gate stabbing

Police at the scene of the fatal stabbing. Picture: Luke Acton Luke Acton

Detectives have made a third arrest as they investigate the fatal stabbing of a man in Forest Gate.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The man, 24, was arrested the night of Saturday, June 1 on suspicion of murder. He is in custody at an east London police station.

It comes after a 33-year-old died when he was stabbed in the early hours of Tuesday, May 28.

Officers found him on Warwick Road after responding to reports of a street fight. He was taken to hospital, but later died.

A post-mortem found the cause of death to be a stab wound to the abdomen.

The next of kin have been informed, though a formal identification is pending.

A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on the day of the incident and has been released on bail until a court date in mid-June.

A woman, 20, was arrested the next day, also on suspicion of murder. She remains in custody.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are still working to establish the circumstance around the stabbing. They are keen to hear from anyone with information.

Information can be passed by calling 101 and quoting CAD427/28May. Police can also be reached on Twitter @MetCC.

People can call anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.