Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Pet owner neglected 23 dogs in home reeking of animal urine and faeces

PUBLISHED: 14:41 17 December 2018

The dogs were malnourished and underweight, and there was little evidence of food or water in the home. Picture: Met Police

The dogs were malnourished and underweight, and there was little evidence of food or water in the home. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A cruel pet owner left 23 dogs and puppies to starve in his home that was so squalid one of them had to have their tail amputated.

Many of the dogs were in cages too cramped for them. Picture: Met PoliceMany of the dogs were in cages too cramped for them. Picture: Met Police

Amarpal Singh, 32, of Banks Way, Manor Park, forced the seven alapaha bulldogs and 16 puppies to live in such sickening conditions they became malnourished and underweight.

Singh had already been issued with an improvement notice in 2015, when Newham Animal Welfare Services and police officers found three dogs living in filthy conditions in his back garden.

Singh said he’d clear up the area, and the dogs were taken away.

However when officers visited his home again in November last year they found the 23 animals squeezed into the house which stunk of urine and faeces.

Officers found the house in Banks Way, stinking of urine and faeces. Picture: Met PoliceOfficers found the house in Banks Way, stinking of urine and faeces. Picture: Met Police

Pc Holly Hoare, who led the investigation, said: “After seeing the conditions the dogs were living in, I wouldn’t want any dogs to be living in this way ever again.

“When we went to the address, the puppies were very quiet and unable to interact with us. A number of the dogs were showing signs of diarrhoea and there was little evidence of water or food.”

Alapaha bulldogs are a rare breed. They should be socialised early on in life, and their personalities make them natural guard dogs.

Pc Hoare added: “They were all living in extremely poor conditions, with excrement that had not be cleared up in a number of days. Some of the dogs were in cages that were too small for them and it was distressing to see them in such a poor state of health.”

Singh was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay a victim surcharge of £85 and £1,275 in court costs and is also banned from dealing in, owning or keeping dogs for two years.

Most Read

Managers sacked and contracts closed as council probes millions in overspent cash

The depot in Bridge Road where the repairs and maintenance service is based. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man fighting for his life after being stabbed in Forest Gate

The stabbing took place in Upton Lane in Forest Gate: Pic: Twitter@AlisaMaaa

Revealed: The best and worst primary schools in Newham

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Rapper J Hus is jailed for carrying a knife outside Westfield Stratford City

J Hus, who has six convictions for 10 offences, has been jailed today. Pic: Met Police

Schoolboy who fled war-torn country 11 years ago wins a place at Eton

Maheraj Ahmed with Cumberland School executive Simon Elliott and headteacher Gillian Dineen. Pic: Mark Soanes.

Most Read

The best Christmas Markets in Lancashire and the Lake District

#includeImage($article, 225)

10 pretty Lancashire villages that you should visit

#includeImage($article, 225)

10 of the best afternoon teas in the Ribble Valley

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ten of the best afternoon teas in Lancashire and the Lake District

#includeImage($article, 225)

Lancashire walk - Wishing Well and Darwen Tower from Tockholes

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Newham Recorder

West Ham football stars give Christmas cheer to children in hospital

Aryaan (centre) with his mum Himmu and Declan Rice. Picture: Avil Husband

Christmas Toy Appeal: Chamber of Commerce, Green Street traders, Forest School and Deborah Day Theatre School Trust donate

Green Street traders met in Partap Fashions with West Ham MP, Lyn Brown, to give their toys. Picture: Ken Mears

Athletics: Viewtube Runners enjoy Sikhs in the City event

Viewtube Runners at the Sikhs in the City event

Cricket: MCC opens ballot for Lord’s Test tickets

Lord's will host the second Ashes Test in 2019 (pic David Hayes)

West Ham fans singing in the rain and sleet as they pay homage to Pellegrini

West Ham United's Mark Noble (right) fouls Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic during the Premier League match at Craven Cottage, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists