Pet owner neglected 23 dogs in home reeking of animal urine and faeces

A cruel pet owner left 23 dogs and puppies to starve in his home that was so squalid one of them had to have their tail amputated.

Amarpal Singh, 32, of Banks Way, Manor Park, forced the seven alapaha bulldogs and 16 puppies to live in such sickening conditions they became malnourished and underweight.

Singh had already been issued with an improvement notice in 2015, when Newham Animal Welfare Services and police officers found three dogs living in filthy conditions in his back garden.

Singh said he’d clear up the area, and the dogs were taken away.

However when officers visited his home again in November last year they found the 23 animals squeezed into the house which stunk of urine and faeces.

Pc Holly Hoare, who led the investigation, said: “After seeing the conditions the dogs were living in, I wouldn’t want any dogs to be living in this way ever again.

“When we went to the address, the puppies were very quiet and unable to interact with us. A number of the dogs were showing signs of diarrhoea and there was little evidence of water or food.”

Alapaha bulldogs are a rare breed. They should be socialised early on in life, and their personalities make them natural guard dogs.

Pc Hoare added: “They were all living in extremely poor conditions, with excrement that had not be cleared up in a number of days. Some of the dogs were in cages that were too small for them and it was distressing to see them in such a poor state of health.”

Singh was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay a victim surcharge of £85 and £1,275 in court costs and is also banned from dealing in, owning or keeping dogs for two years.