Five people from East Ham charged in connection with illegal immigration investigation

Seven people, including five from East Ham, have been charged in connection with an alleged conspiracy to facilitate illegal immigration.

Kent Police detectives executed a warrant at a property in East Ham in March last year after receiving information linking it to the production of false passports and birth certificates.

The warrant came after a car stopped at the Port of Dover in October 2018 was found to be transporting three people who had been living in the UK illegally.

Seven people were charged ahead of a hearing at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday, August 17.

Five of those charged live in Katherine Road, East Ham.

Riyazuddin Shaikh, 23; Sarfuddin Shaikh, 24; Sirazuddin Shaikh, 21; were each charged with conspiring to facilitate illegal immigration and possession of criminal property.

Sureiyabanu Shaikh, 49, was charged with possession of criminal property and Abdul Shaikh, 62, was charged with conspiring to facilitate illegal immigration.

Two people from other areas - Zakirhusain Shaikh, 47, of Harewood Street, Leicester; and Irfan Mohammed, 26, of North Hyde Road in Hayes - have each been charged with conspiring to facilitate illegal immigration and possession of criminal property.

All were released on bail ahead of their next court appearance in December.