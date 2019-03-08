Search

Inquest opens into death of cancer patient who passed away four months after attack in East Ham

PUBLISHED: 17:00 24 May 2019

Ahmet Dobran, 82, who was robbed in East Ham. Picture: MPS

Ahmet Dobran, 82, who was robbed in East Ham. Picture: MPS

Metropolitan Police

An inquest has been opened into the death of a cancer patient who was attacked and robbed.

Ahmet Dobran - who lived in Romford Road, Forest Gate - died aged 82, four months after the attack in Sussex Road, East Ham on August 27, 2017.

An inquest opening held at Walthamstow Coroner's Court yesterday (Thursday) heard Mr Dobran spent the rest of the year in hospital suffering from a fractured spine following the robbery.

The court heard that a post mortem examination in January 2018 recorded the cause of death as pneumonia.

But assistant coroner, Ian Wade QC, remarked that such a conclusion would not require an inquest.

"The cause of death is attributable to injuries in part as a result of the assault which led to fractured bones in the neck," Mr Wade said, pointing out a further detail in the post mortem report.

He asked coroner's court officers to contact the police to find out why the Met decided not to charge Mr Dobran's attackers with homicide.

"I'm quite satisfied Mr Dobran's death is so closely linked to serious assault that it requires to be looked at at inquest," Mr Wade said.

The next hearing is due on October 30.

Inquest opens into death of cancer patient who passed away four months after attack in East Ham

