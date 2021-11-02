Royal Docks community projects receive funding

A café training young people in hospitality and a series of bright route markers are among Royal Docks projects supported by a community fund.

Royal Docks Team has announced 13 recipients of its first Create Your Docks fund, which aims to enable community groups to take an active role in the area's regeneration.

Connections Café, by Newham Wellness, will train and mentor 18 young people aged 18 to 25 from the area in hospitality and catering inspired by Caribbean cuisine.

Led by Custom House community members, participants will gain essential certification and working insight into how a restaurant is run.

The hosting community space will transform into a vibrant café three times a week over four months.

Newham Wellness director Daniell Hambrook said: "The Royal Docks area has amazing young people who post-pandemic are competing in a highly competitive job market.

“This will give these young people better pathways into work and further education, enriching their lives and that of the local area."

Another funding recipient is the Dock Wayfinders project by Beckton artist Matt Ponting, who will work with the community to make a series of 10 brightly illustrated markers.

Mini maps will show people where they are on a route and provide information about the area.

The project will be informed by drawing workshops and interviews with dockside locals, resulting in videos people can watch via a QR code.

Matt said: "I love cycling around the docks and appreciating the big dock and river views, but if you're visiting, you may not know the paths and connecting routes and could miss out.

"I'm hoping my project will help will make the current routes safer, clearer and encourage more people in the area to take up cycling and discover a new way to see the docks while improving their mental and physical health."

Other projects include a Camel Road community garden; creative ecology projects at Britannia Village and Drew primary schools; and a digital inclusion storytelling project culminating in a public exhibition at North Woolwich.

The fund supports groups and organisations with a turnover of less than £50,000 based in the area or borough.

Successful projects promote local culture and bring public spaces to life, and received grants between £1,000 and 10,000.