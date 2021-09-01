Man hospitalised after crash in Canning Town
Published: 3:28 PM September 1, 2021
A man has been taken to hospital after a crash in Canning Town.
An ambulance crew, London's air ambulance and police attended the collision between a lorry and motorcycle in Silvertown Way this morning (September 1).
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 10.42am today to reports of a road traffic collision involving a lorry and a motorcycle on Caxton Street North.
"We sent an ambulance crew, an incident support officer, a command support vehicle, and hazardous area response teams. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance."
The man was treated at the scene and taken to a major trauma centre as a priority.
The Metropolitan Police has been contacted for comment.
