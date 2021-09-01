News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Man hospitalised after crash in Canning Town

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 3:28 PM September 1, 2021   
Silvertown way

A man has been taken to hospital after a crash involving a lorry and motorcycle in Silvertown Way earlier today (September 1). - Credit: Google

A man has been taken to hospital after a crash in Canning Town.

An ambulance crew, London's air ambulance and police attended the collision between a lorry and motorcycle in Silvertown Way this morning (September 1).

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 10.42am today to reports of a road traffic collision involving a lorry and a motorcycle on Caxton Street North.

"We sent an ambulance crew, an incident support officer, a command support vehicle, and hazardous area response teams. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance."

The man was treated at the scene and taken to a major trauma centre as a priority.

You may also want to watch:

The Metropolitan Police has been contacted for comment.

Most Read

  1. 1 Owner of cemetery café in Manor Park vows to fight on after lease bid loss
  2. 2 Elderly man punched in face on Central Line train
  3. 3 Festival celebrating West African culture returns to East Ham
  1. 4 Deadline Day: Leyton Orient sign midfielder Callum Reilly
  2. 5 Wendy's Stratford opening date confirmed
  3. 6 Otas Sarkus death: Image of car used in fatal shooting released by police
  4. 7 Leyton Orient boss hoping to have more options for trip to Newport
  5. 8 Crowds cry 'save Newham City Farm' in Beckton protest
  6. 9 Man hospitalised after crash in Canning Town
  7. 10 Deadline Day: West Ham bring in Czech Republic midfielder Alex Král on loan
London Ambulance Service
Metropolitan Police
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A member of staff gives out Frostys to waiting members of the public.WENDYÕS OPENS ITS DOORS IN THE

Food and Drink

Wendy's restaurant opens in Stratford

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Racing bike worth £9k stolen

British Transport Police

Appeal after £9,000 racing bike stolen from train

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Otas Sarkus was shot in Upton Park. He died 2 days later

Crime

Otas Sarkus: Tributes to man with 'heart of a lion'

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Otas Sarkus was shot in Upton Park. He died 2 days later

Gun crime

Otas Sarkus: Upton Park double shooting victim dies

Michael Adkins

Author Picture Icon