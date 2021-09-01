Man hospitalised after crash in Canning Town

Published: 3:28 PM September 1, 2021

A man has been taken to hospital after a crash involving a lorry and motorcycle in Silvertown Way earlier today (September 1). - Credit: Google

A man has been taken to hospital after a crash in Canning Town.

An ambulance crew, London's air ambulance and police attended the collision between a lorry and motorcycle in Silvertown Way this morning (September 1).

Canning town area air ambulance Landed on the road



Cc ( Newhamstreetblogs) pic.twitter.com/T2KbTx2JPt — London & UK Crime (@CrimeLdn) September 1, 2021

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 10.42am today to reports of a road traffic collision involving a lorry and a motorcycle on Caxton Street North.

"We sent an ambulance crew, an incident support officer, a command support vehicle, and hazardous area response teams. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance."

The man was treated at the scene and taken to a major trauma centre as a priority.

The Metropolitan Police has been contacted for comment.