Canning Town murder victim's cousin bids to support bereaved families

The cousin of a Canning Town woman whose body was found in a freezer in 2019 is organising an event to bring together families of those who have died in tragic circumstances.

The Table of Love and Loss will take place on December 4 and is being arranged in memory of Mihrican Mustafa, also known as Mary Jane and Jan, who was one of two women murdered by Zahid Younis, of Vandome Close, Custom House.

The other woman was Henriett Szucs, who slept rough in Ilford.

Jan's cousin, Ayse Hussein, is asking other families who have lost loved ones through tragic circumstances to contact her to be part of the event.

The families will each be given a table which they can use for display.

Ayse explained: "Whatever they want to put on the table, it's theirs. So, if that's photos of their loved one, photos of the perpetrator and what happened, articles of what happened because some people might not be aware, the social media pages.

"If they've been trying to change the law in some way, they can put what they've been campaigning about. If they've gone through different failings with agencies and the police [they can include that]."

The bodies of Henriett Szucs and Jan Mustafa were found in a freezer in 2019 at the Custom House home of Zahid Younis, who was jailed for life in 2020 - Credit: Ellie Hoskins/Ayse Hussein

A precise location has not been confirmed but, according to Ayse, it should take place in East Ham.

Ayse continued: "You have vigils, you have marches, you have rallies. But no one's ever done an event where you can actually stop, talk to the family, see how they are, explain what you've been through, and share your experiences.

"You read all the stories online but I just thought it was a nice opportunity for the public to meet them [the families] plus the families can meet other families.

"She (Jan) would love that it's not just about her. It will be like she's sort of helping these families."

Alongside the tables, the event will include food and charity stalls, speeches and children's activities.

Ayse said she's being supported by organisations London Black Women's Project and Million Women Rise.

She said families from all over the country are welcome: "If they're happy to travel, then they're welcome. The more the merrier."

The event will take place during the United Nations' 16 days of activism, an annual international campaign that aims to end gender-based violence.

For more, visit the Facebook event page here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1073045366918728.