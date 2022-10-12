Councillors get national awards nod

Two east London councillors have been shortlisted for national awards.

Cllrs Mariam Dawood, who represents Manor Park ward in Newham, and Rosa Gomez, ward councillor for Churchfields in Redbridge, are up for accolades at the Cllr Awards 2022 for England and Wales.

Cllr Gomez was elected on to Redbridge Council in 2018 but said visual and physical impairments have meant she has faced "enormous challenges".

She is shortlisted in the resilience and recovery category and told the Recorder: "I am absolutely thrilled to have been nominated for such a prestigious award.

"What I have enjoyed most in the past four years as a councillor is the engagement with the local community - to be considered as a friend to many residents and to have been able to make a difference in their lives in solving some of their problems."

Cllr Dawood is Newham's deputy cabinet member for education, skills and lifelong learning.

She was first elected to the council in 2018 and is shortlisted in the young councillor category.

Cllr Dawood said: "I feel incredibly fortunate to represent my lifelong home of Manor Park.

"Any credit from this nomination should go to local residents, including my family, who are a constant source of inspiration for me.

"Being able to meet with local people and support them is the best part of the role, and I am grateful to have their trust."

She praised her ward colleagues Salim Patel and Jennifer Bailey, with whom she organised a politics school in Manor Park for youngsters this summer.

Cllr Dawood also said East Ham MP Sir Stephen Timms has been "a source of wisdom and support".

She explained that her priority as a councillor is ensuring residents "feel heard" by the council, especially young people.

Her aim is to continue working with Newham mayor Rokhsana Fiaz and education lead Cllr Joshua Garfield "to ensure that children in Newham have the best education and a happy, healthy start to life".

The Cllr Awards, run by the Local Government Information Unit and supported by fund manager CCLA, are being held on October 20.

An awards spokesperson said they "celebrate the vital contributions of councillors".

The ceremony is being livestreamed and to sign up for this and for more information, visit lgiu.org/workstream/lgiu-ccla-cllr-awards-2022/.