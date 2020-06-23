Search

Advanced search

No Recourse to Public Funds: Newham weekly meal service ends as focus shifts to help with employment

PUBLISHED: 07:18 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:18 23 June 2020

The volunteers who prepared the food given to residents who have been struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, many of whom have no recourse to public funds (NRPF). Picture: Lakmini Shah

The volunteers who prepared the food given to residents who have been struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, many of whom have no recourse to public funds (NRPF). Picture: Lakmini Shah

Archant

A weekly free meal service for vulnerable Newham residents is coming to an end, with those behind the initiative now focused on providing services to get people back into work.

Volunteers packing up the food to be given to local residents on Sunday afternoon, many of whom have relied on this service over the last six weeks. Picture: Lakmini ShahVolunteers packing up the food to be given to local residents on Sunday afternoon, many of whom have relied on this service over the last six weeks. Picture: Lakmini Shah

Over the past six weeks Cllr Lakmini Shah has been working with East Ham restaurant Chennai Dosa every Sunday to prepare meals for people really struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, the majority of whom have no recourse to public funds (NRPF).

Those with NRPF have been unable to apply for universal credit if they cannot work during lockdown, prompting Cllr Shah to organise the provision of a weekly free meal.

The councillor joined a group of volunteers and restaurant staff in giving up time for free, with the food for each week bought using a donation.

However, with lockdown continuing to ease, Sunday, June 21 marked the final weekly service, as the emphasis now shifts to getting people back into work.

A Chennai Dosa chef and Newham Councillor Lakmini Shah preparing a curry for Sunday lunchtime, to be given to local residents struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Lakmini ShahA Chennai Dosa chef and Newham Councillor Lakmini Shah preparing a curry for Sunday lunchtime, to be given to local residents struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Lakmini Shah

Cllr Shah said: “We have been providing this service over recent weeks as the government isn’t going to help these people. We’re now moving to the second stage, which aims to connect people with individuals and organisations who can help them back into work.

“We’re also reaching out to large companies to ask that they take on these people who have no safety net if they cannot work.”

Beyond the pressures of finding a new job, many of those with NRPF have ongoing immigration issues, which are often complicated and potentially decisive.

Back in January Cllr Shah launched The Law Clinic Conversation, designed to help those struggling with immigration difficulties.

Huge pots of food prepared at the Chennai Dosa restaurant in East Ham. Picture: Cash BoyleHuge pots of food prepared at the Chennai Dosa restaurant in East Ham. Picture: Cash Boyle

Lockdown prevented this initiative from taking off; however, the easing situation means that the scheme — backed by Duncan Lewis Solicitors and the University of East London (UEL) law faculty — can really start to help people.

Prior to coronavirus, those with NRPF primarily faced immigration problems. However, the virus has created huge unemployment, leaving many destitute.

This has driven Cllr Shah’s response; the last six weeks of providing meals has been about survival. Now the focus is on helping people thrive once again.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

All Percy Ingle bakeries to close

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

Images and video footage released of man wanted in relation to assault on NHS doctor near Canning Town

Further CCTV footage of the suspect wanted in connection with two separate serious assaults on women in April this year. Picture: Metropolitan Police

East Ham protest in solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement draws ‘200-strong’ crowd

Protesters took the knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: Newham SUTR

Teenagers who lured 15-year-old to death in Stratford locked up for murder

Michael Irving was stabbed to death in September 2019. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Independent Bookshop Week: Community pillar Newham Bookshop continues to thrive during lockdown

Newham Bookshop has continued to operate during the lockdown from the home of manager Vivian Archer, who has praised the support the shop has received. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

All Percy Ingle bakeries to close

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

Images and video footage released of man wanted in relation to assault on NHS doctor near Canning Town

Further CCTV footage of the suspect wanted in connection with two separate serious assaults on women in April this year. Picture: Metropolitan Police

East Ham protest in solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement draws ‘200-strong’ crowd

Protesters took the knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: Newham SUTR

Teenagers who lured 15-year-old to death in Stratford locked up for murder

Michael Irving was stabbed to death in September 2019. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Independent Bookshop Week: Community pillar Newham Bookshop continues to thrive during lockdown

Newham Bookshop has continued to operate during the lockdown from the home of manager Vivian Archer, who has praised the support the shop has received. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Ogbonna is back in contention for West Ham as Haller and Snodgrass remain sidelined

West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna during the FA Cup fourth round match at the London Stadium.

No Recourse to Public Funds: Newham weekly meal service ends as focus shifts to help with employment

The volunteers who prepared the food given to residents who have been struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, many of whom have no recourse to public funds (NRPF). Picture: Lakmini Shah

West Ham boss Moyes hopes his squad can replicate last season’s victory at Tottenham

West Ham United manager David Moyes and Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo (background) on the touchline during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Windies coach Simmons relishing Stokes-Holder battle

West Indies' Jason Holder during the 2019 ICC World Cup in England

Moyes praises West Ham youngster Rice for his display in defence

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.