Revealed: How much council tax could rise by in Newham

How much council tax could rise by in Newham

Residents in Newham face paying hundreds of pounds a year more in council tax which is set for a record rise.

Yesterday, the council’s budget working party meeting heard that bills would likely increase by 6.4 per cent from April.

This would see residents in Band D properties pay an extra £80 per year, increasing their bill to £1339.39.

Residents in the top band will see a rise of £161.

The council itself plans to put bills up by 2.9 per cent with the rest of the rise coming from the City Hall precept tacked on by Sadiq Khan.

Cllr Terry Paul, lead member for finance, said: “We are looking at the impact it will have on households. We are looking at what we can do to minimise the impact on families. Look at the services we are trying to supply for residents. I don’t want to increase council tax but we are here because of government austerity. I’m forced to consider all options.”

He added that Newham is reworking its council tax reduction scheme, which will mean lower bills for the borough’s poorest residents.

But some fellow Labour councillors branded the decision “disgraceful” and accused cllr Paul or not spending enough time working out the budget.

Ann Easter said: “Do you just make decisions and then worry later about the impact they will have on poor people? It is disgraceful. People could be cast into abject poverty because of these decisions.”

Cllr Salim Patel complained the committee had not seen any impact assessment reports, which would show how the rise could affect residents.

“Residents aren’t going to understand the GLA precepts and all that, they are just going to see bills going up,” said Cllr Ken Clarke.

“We haven’t had a rise like this is many, many years.”

The final decision on the rise will be made at a cabinet budget meeting in February.