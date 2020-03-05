Search

Advanced search

Newham council tax to rise by four per cent

PUBLISHED: 10:00 06 March 2020

Council tax is going up. Picture: Ken Mears

Council tax is going up. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Council tax in Newham will rise by four per cent from April to pay for more youth services and rough sleeping provisions.

The borough's budget was agreed at a meeting this week, where councillors claimed that the rise was needed to protect frontline services.

Cabinet member for finance Cllr Terry Paul said Newham had seen a £200million cut in central government funding since 2010

You may also want to watch:

"This is a three year budget for stability," he said. "It clearly sets out our priority to protect the borough's young people and enhance our economy, environmental and social justice priorities.

"It seeks to maintain our services and reverse the decline in our youth services."

The budget includes a £1.2m investment to open four new youth zones and an additional £1.4m for tackling rough sleeping.

The local authority faces have to make more than £30m worth of cuts over the next three years.

Cllr Paul added: "We will not be defined by austerity and we are trying to do our best in tough circumstances for our residents."

Most Read

Boy, 16, found dead near Gallions Reach DLR

Man found dead near Gallions Reach DLR. Credit: Jon King

Murder investigation launched after body of Manor Park boy, 16, found near Gallions Reach DLR

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of Shanur Ahmed in Gallions Reach. Picture: MPS

Jailed: East Ham gang member involved in £10m online fraud

Satish Kotinadhuni, 44, of Skeffington Road, East Ham, acted as a “mule” herder in the £10million fraud. Picture: MPS

‘Daddy, please, when are we going to a new home?’: Overcrowding in Newham laid bare

Nosakhare is sharing pictures of his family in a bid to raise awareness of the overcrowded conditions they live in. Picture: Nosakhare Omoijade

Flights from London City Airport cancelled as coronavirus leads to ‘reduced demand’

Some flights from London City Airport to Germany and Italy have been cancelled. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Boy, 16, found dead near Gallions Reach DLR

Man found dead near Gallions Reach DLR. Credit: Jon King

Murder investigation launched after body of Manor Park boy, 16, found near Gallions Reach DLR

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of Shanur Ahmed in Gallions Reach. Picture: MPS

Jailed: East Ham gang member involved in £10m online fraud

Satish Kotinadhuni, 44, of Skeffington Road, East Ham, acted as a “mule” herder in the £10million fraud. Picture: MPS

‘Daddy, please, when are we going to a new home?’: Overcrowding in Newham laid bare

Nosakhare is sharing pictures of his family in a bid to raise awareness of the overcrowded conditions they live in. Picture: Nosakhare Omoijade

Flights from London City Airport cancelled as coronavirus leads to ‘reduced demand’

Some flights from London City Airport to Germany and Italy have been cancelled. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Newham Recorder

East London women defeat nearest rivals Wapping to edge closer to Premier title

East London women's thirds

Cowley Community book cup final spot

Cowley Community celebrate their semi-final win

Orient look to complete the double over Cambridge

Leyton Orient substitute Louis Dennis tries to win the ball back against Macclesfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Brampton girls suffer penalty shoot-out heartbreak at regional finals

Brampton Primary School girls football team reached the regional finals (Pic: Pat Hector)

Newham council tax to rise by four per cent

Council tax is going up. Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24