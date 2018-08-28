Search

Hundreds of council staff have cuts to statutory pay reversed

PUBLISHED: 15:00 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:07 20 December 2018

Around 300 council employees will benefit from the reversal. Picture: Archant

Archant

Unions have noted “a step in the right direction” as it emerged Newham Council employees will see their old statutory pay reinstated.

Some 300 people had their pay for Bank Holidays and other statutory days, such as the period between Christmas and New Year, reduced in June 2017.

The decision was made as part of a broader review into terms and conditions of employment.

But following talks with the council, led by branch officers from Unite on behalf of colleagues from Unison and GMB, it has now been reversed with immediate effect.

The council has said that people who work on these days offer “essential services to some of the borough’s most vulnerable residents”.

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz said: “I respect and value the work of all of our staff. They do a brilliant job in providing the services that residents have told me are important.

“I thank everyone who is supporting me in delivering the priorities of this new administration, but following conversations with many of them, and our trade unions, I have listened to their views and have asked the Interim Chief Executive to reinstate the statutory day payments back to their 2017 level for those who are eligible.”

Those who are eligible for the new level of payment will receive it with their salaries from February 2019.

Earlier this week the council is understood to have held meetings with Unite, GMB, Unison and others on separate matters related to the budget.

GMB spokesman Gordon White said the union could not confirm what was still being discussed, but said this decision was “something we warmly welcome”.

He added: “It’s the result of some ongoing work that’s being done by all the unions, and certainly a step in the right direction.”

