Creative talents of Newham residents during lockdown showcased in new online video series

PUBLISHED: 12:00 01 July 2020

An online video series will feature Newham residents of all ages demonstrating their talents through clips filmed on their phones or tablet devices. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

PA Archive/PA Images

Some of the creative talent that has been bubbling away in Newham during lockdown is being showcased in an online video series.

As part of the council’s new arts, culture and heritage programme Newham Unlocked, a series of community broadcasts will be posted online on Thursdays for the next eight weeks.

The broadcasts will feature artistic Newham residents of all ages - and some famous faces linked to the borough - demonstrating their talents through clips filmed on their phones or tablet devices.

It aims to capture the spirit of the Newham community and showcase how creative people have been behind closed doors during the coronavirus lockdown.

Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz said: “Every day across the borough people have been using their imagination and creativity to get through these incredibly challenging times.

“Creativity can mean different things to different people.

“Whether you bake, draw, paint, sew, sing, rap, dance, write or garden, we want to hear from you.”

The first broadcast includes contributions from a comedian, a singer and actress, a composer, a film director, and a poet and star of TV’s Peaky Blinders - all encouraging residents to share their creativity.

Arts organisation UP Projects is curating the broadcasts from people’s submitted content, which are edited together.

Newham residents are invited to submit clips for future broadcasts at newhamunlockedbroadcasts.org.

Broadcasts will be posted on the same website and the council’s Twitter feed @newhamlondon, Facebook page and other social media channels.

Ms Fiaz said: “The Newham Unlocked community broadcasts are all part of our big plans to ignite the creativity that is bubbling away here by co-producing a powerful arts and cultural programme with our residents that reaches every part of our diverse borough, opens opportunities and gets more people taking part.”

Another part of the Newham Unlocked programme will be a festival of pop-up performances streamed online, in partnership with arts development organisation Certain Blacks Ltd.

