Heroes and villains unite as comic fans gather at convention

PUBLISHED: 17:00 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:21 28 May 2019

Harriet Day and Jade Mogford dressed as the Tohsaka sisters from the anime Fate. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Harriet Day and Jade Mogford dressed as the Tohsaka sisters from the anime Fate. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Comic fans descended on the Royal Docks to show their love for their favourite characters.

Henry White arrives dressed as Diva Plavalaguna from the Fifth Element. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA WireHenry White arrives dressed as Diva Plavalaguna from the Fifth Element. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Comic Con, which took place at the ExCeL at the weekend, allowed people from all over the country to come together to celebrate pop culture.

Thousands of people - known as cosplayers - dressed up as characters from TV, films and comics for the event.,

The organisers even hosted talks and workshops to help fans hone their craft.

Cassie Cook-McCormick, Paige McCormick, David Gooding, Emma Melling and Dominic Gooding in costume. Picture:: Jonathan Brady/PA WireCassie Cook-McCormick, Paige McCormick, David Gooding, Emma Melling and Dominic Gooding in costume. Picture:: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Along with the cosplayers, actors from popular and cult television shows attended the event.

Sebastian Stan, who plays Bucky Barnes, the Winter Soldier, in the Avengers films, sat down with fans, while Stranger Things' David Harbour, who plays police chief Jim Hopper, talked about acting in the hit Netflix show and his role in the new Hellboy re-make.

And if you missed out on all the fantasy fun, don't worry - Comic Con is returning to the ExCeL in October.

