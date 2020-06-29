East Ham facility now offering free coronavirus testing for anyone with symptoms

A walk-through coronavirus testing facility is open at East Ham Care Centre Hilda Road in Newham, London. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images Archant

A walk-through coronavirus testing facility is open at the East Ham Care Centre in Hilda Road, Newham, as part of a UK-wide drive to improve the accessibility of testing.

Anyone with Covid-19 symptoms, however mild, can get a free swab test in under a minute at the East Ham facility.

The site is part of the largest network of diagnostic testing facilities created in British history, including 68 drive-through sites, six walk-through sites, 116 mobile units and three mega laboratories; all alongside home testing and satellite kits.

There is no criteria in terms of accessing a test; anyone attending the site will have to abide by social distancing measures and wear a face mask throughout.

Guidance will be issued to all attendees ahead of their appointment, and NHS Test and Trace will contact any positive results in England to help trace their contacts, who will also be advised to stay at home for 14 days to prevent the spread of the virus.

The majority of tests done at regional testing centres and mobile testing units are returned within 24 hours, with 90 pc returned within 48 hours.

Health minister Lord Bethell said: “Walk-in centres have made it even easier to get a free coronavirus test. If you have symptoms, however mild, please get tested now to help stop the spread of the virus and protect the people around you.

“The government continues to scale up testing capacity for coronavirus to protect the vulnerable, support our NHS, and ultimately save lives.”

Professor John Newton, national coordinator for the UK Coronavirus Testing Strategy, said:

“This is another opportunity to make testing easily available to anyone who needs it. Sites like this allow people who develop symptoms to quickly get a test and find out whether they need to stay at home with their household or can safely return to work or more normal life.

“This whole programme has been a great example of collaboration between industries, business and the public sector, working together to build the capability needed to protect the population from coronavirus.”

Tests should be booked or ordered as soon as symptoms begin at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119.