There With You Newham: List of coronavirus support groups, networks and organisations

PUBLISHED: 15:00 26 March 2020

Do you have a support group or organisation in Newham which is helping those in need during the coronavirus pandemic? Email reporter jonathan.king@archant.co.uk and we will update the directory.

There With You - the Newham Recorder's campaign to help everyone get through coronavirus crisis.There With You - the Newham Recorder's campaign to help everyone get through coronavirus crisis.

Alternatives Trust East London: A charity providing professional and confidential support around pregnancy. The charity adheres to the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACP) and UK Council for Psychotherapy (UKCP) codes of ethics and practice. Visit altel.org.uk or follow them on Twitter @alternativesTEL or facebook.com/AlternativesTrustEastLondon

Bonny Downs Community Association: A community-led charity. It delivers targeted projects in the areas of sports, youth, children and families, food, elders and poverty response. To contact them visit bonnydowns.org or follow them on twitter @bdca247 or facebook.com/bonnydowns  The Magpie Project: It provides practical support and advice to mothers and children under five in temporary or insecure accommodation. It also provides families with essentials through its nappy and children’s clothes banks and foodbank referrals. Visit themagpieproject.org or follow them on twitter @magpieprojectuk or facebook.com/magpieprojectuk

Newham Council: The local authority’s page with advice and information about services can be found at newham.gov.uk/Pages/ServiceChild/Coronavirus-(Covid-19).aspx

Newham Recorder: Visit our East London Coronavirus Updates Facebook page for the latest discussion.

NHS: For the latest coronavirus health advice from the NHS, go to 111.nhs.uk/covid-19.  The Renewal Programme: Its services are taken up by over 5,000 people a year facing challenges in their life because they might be a carer, a migrant or refugee, homeless, or unable to communicate because English isn’t a language they know. Visit renewalprogramme.org.uk or follow them on twitter @RProgramme or facebook.com/Newhamrenewalprogramme 

West Silvertown Foundation: The charity manages Britannia Village Hall and the Royal Wharf Community Dock, the only two community centres in West Silvertown. Visit wsfroyaldocks.org or follow them on Twitter @wsfroyaldocks or facebook.com/westsilvertownfoundation

