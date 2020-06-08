Search

Advanced search

Newham launches parent survey on pupils’ school return as coronavirus lockdown restrictions continue to ease

PUBLISHED: 10:42 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:42 08 June 2020

Newham Council wants to know what parents and carers think about sending their children back to school. Picture: Ken Mears

Newham Council wants to know what parents and carers think about sending their children back to school. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

A survey has been launched so that parents and carers can tell the council what they think about schools opening to more pupils.

Newham Council is inviting parents and guardians to share any thoughts or concerns they have about sending their young ones back to the classroom as Covid-19 lockdown restrictions continue to be eased by the government.

Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz said: “The temporary closure of schools for most pupils since March because of Covid-19 is unprecedented and it has been a strange and challenging time for many families.

You may also want to watch:

“That’s why we want to understand the issues parents have and what information the council can offer to help them.”

Many Newham schools have been open during lockdown to care for vulnerable children, those with special educational needs, and for those pupils whose parents or guardians are key workers.

From 1 June, primaries were asked by the government to extend opening to nursery, reception, Year 1 and Year 6, classes, and from June 15 secondary schools are being asked to provide face-to-face provision for Year 10 and Year 12 students.

Comment by June 11 at wh1.snapsurveys.com/s.asp?k=1591288169

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Appeal for witnesses or dashcam footage after roundabout crash in Royal Docks

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a car collided with Cyprus Roundabout on Royal Albert Way in Royal Docks. Picture: Google

Labour politicians in east London call on Government to stop plan to suspend free TfL child travel

A group of Labour politicians in east London want the Government to rethink plans to suspend free child travel in London. Picture: Steve Poston

Release of man convicted of raping Stratford woman may be reviewed after family not notified of decision

Wendell Baker

Newham hit hardest by coronavirus deaths in England and Wales, ONS study shows

Newham has seen the highest death rate due to Covid-19 in England and Wales. Picture: David Copeman

We’ll play vital role in post-Covid Newham

Lyn Garner, LLDC, on importance of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park during and post Covid.

Most Read

Appeal for witnesses or dashcam footage after roundabout crash in Royal Docks

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a car collided with Cyprus Roundabout on Royal Albert Way in Royal Docks. Picture: Google

Labour politicians in east London call on Government to stop plan to suspend free TfL child travel

A group of Labour politicians in east London want the Government to rethink plans to suspend free child travel in London. Picture: Steve Poston

Release of man convicted of raping Stratford woman may be reviewed after family not notified of decision

Wendell Baker

Newham hit hardest by coronavirus deaths in England and Wales, ONS study shows

Newham has seen the highest death rate due to Covid-19 in England and Wales. Picture: David Copeman

We’ll play vital role in post-Covid Newham

Lyn Garner, LLDC, on importance of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park during and post Covid.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 8

England head coach Eddie Jones

Newham launches parent survey on pupils’ school return as coronavirus lockdown restrictions continue to ease

Newham Council wants to know what parents and carers think about sending their children back to school. Picture: Ken Mears

Appeal for witnesses or dashcam footage after roundabout crash in Royal Docks

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a car collided with Cyprus Roundabout on Royal Albert Way in Royal Docks. Picture: Google

Labour politicians in east London call on Government to stop plan to suspend free TfL child travel

A group of Labour politicians in east London want the Government to rethink plans to suspend free child travel in London. Picture: Steve Poston

Coronavirus: No positive tests boost for Premier League

The Premier League trophy.
Drive 24