Newham launches parent survey on pupils’ school return as coronavirus lockdown restrictions continue to ease

Newham Council wants to know what parents and carers think about sending their children back to school. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

A survey has been launched so that parents and carers can tell the council what they think about schools opening to more pupils.

Newham Council is inviting parents and guardians to share any thoughts or concerns they have about sending their young ones back to the classroom as Covid-19 lockdown restrictions continue to be eased by the government.

Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz said: “The temporary closure of schools for most pupils since March because of Covid-19 is unprecedented and it has been a strange and challenging time for many families.

“That’s why we want to understand the issues parents have and what information the council can offer to help them.”

Many Newham schools have been open during lockdown to care for vulnerable children, those with special educational needs, and for those pupils whose parents or guardians are key workers.

From 1 June, primaries were asked by the government to extend opening to nursery, reception, Year 1 and Year 6, classes, and from June 15 secondary schools are being asked to provide face-to-face provision for Year 10 and Year 12 students.

Comment by June 11 at wh1.snapsurveys.com/s.asp?k=1591288169