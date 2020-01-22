Electric car drivers "ripped off" at Copper Box Arena claims London Assembly member

Caroline Pidgeon AM, left, said drivers were subject to unfair costs at the Copper Box Arena's TfL-funded charging point.

People charging their electric vehicles at one of Stratford's biggest venues are paying "extortionate" extra costs, the Mayor of London has been told.

It costs a flat fee of £45 to park at the venue regardless of the type of vehicle. Picture Nigel French/PA Wire It costs a flat fee of £45 to park at the venue regardless of the type of vehicle. Picture Nigel French/PA Wire

Liberal Democrat London Assembly member Caroline Pidgeon slammed the additional costs people are paying at TfL-funded charging points during Mayor's Question Time on January 16.

At the Copper Box Arena in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, people wanting to charge their vehicle at the TfL-funded point, but not visit the venue itself, can expect to pay a flat fee of £45 a time.

Mrs Pidgeon highlighted this venue and asked the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan to ensure that future charging points TfL contributed to were fully accessible and not subject to further charges.

The decision on how much to charge is made privately by the car park operator.

At the Copper Box Arena, the London Legacy Development Corporation is currently in talks with stakeholders about future electric vehicle charging provision across the park.

Mrs Pidgeon also asked the mayor to guarantee how many new charging points would be created in London in the coming years.

The Mayor agreed that the long term pricing of electricity at charging points should be reviewed. Picture: London Assembly The Mayor agreed that the long term pricing of electricity at charging points should be reviewed. Picture: London Assembly

London has 300 public charging points, accounting for 25 per cent of all charging points in the country.

There are now 3,000 electric taxis operating in the capital and the mayor's own research shows that 4,100 charging points will be needed in London by 2025.

Last year also saw a UK-wide rise in sales of electric vehicles of 144 per cent.

Mrs Pidgeon said: "With last year's dramatic increase in the sale of electric vehicles there is a real chance that 2020 will be the year that electric vehicles spark into life.

"However, the upward growth in the adoption of electric cars, taxis and vans will only happen if there is an adequate network of rapid charging points and an end to drivers being ripped off."

A London-wide task force has been established to work on building infrastructure to support electric vehicles between now and 2025.

A spokeswoman for the Mayor of London said: "London's rapid charging network is one of the most advanced in the world. Working in partnership with the private sector, it is a competitive market with a range of operators and locations so that drivers can find the most convenient and cost effective solution to their needs."