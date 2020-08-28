Award for teen who helped organise and distribute food packages to vulnerable families in lockdown

An Upton Park teenager has been recognised for helping to gather and pack food donations into care packages to distribute to vulnerable households across east London.

Fatma Torbas, 18, received a Jack Petchey community award for her work with her Explorer group, 7th Newham Scouts, which has organised and delivered packages to more than 250 families in Newham and surrounding boroughs during lockdown.

Fatma and the group contacted businesses including Hovis Bakery and the Tate & Lyle Sugar factory for contributions.

Nadiya Mohamed Umer, who nominated Fatma, said: “Fatma has been an inspiration, servicing many in her community dependant on help from voluntary groups where other services have been unable to fulfil the demand for food.”

Fatma received £50 and a congratulatory letter from the Jack Petchey Foundation.

She said: “It makes me feel great as a person knowing that I’m giving back to my community and helping others in need during these difficult times.”