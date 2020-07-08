Search

Newham teenager who cares for sick dad recognised with Jack Petchey community award

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 July 2020

Sumayyah Maljee has been recognised by the Jack Petchey Foundation. Picture: JPF

Sumayyah Maljee has been recognised by the Jack Petchey Foundation. Picture: JPF

JPF

A teenager who has helped to care for her sick father during the pandemic has been recognised with a Jack Petchey Foundation community award.

Lister Community School pupil Sumayyah Maljee has been administering medication and helping her dad to exercise daily and eat healthily after he suffered a heart attack.

The 13-year-old was also praised for her efforts while learning from home, giving speeches during live tutoring sessions on the Black Lives Matter movement and inspiring others to voice their experiences.

She was awarded £50 from the foundation and a letter from Sir Jack to congratulate her on going the extra mile to help others during lockdown.

Sumayyah said: “This award means the world to me. It has allowed me to boost my morale and help others.”

Vanessa Narraine, Sumayyah’s teacher and nominator, said: “I think this brave, inspiring and awesome young lady definitely deserves recognition.”

