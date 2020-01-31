Search

Top comedians to perform at fundraiser in Bethnal Green for Newham children's charity

PUBLISHED: 17:00 01 February 2020

Tim Vine will be among the comedians performing. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Tim Vine will be among the comedians performing. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Tim Vine, Tom Allen and Angela Barnes will be among the comedians taking to the stage for a charity fundraiser.

The benefit night has been organised in support of Ambition, Aspire, Achieve, aims to help disadvantaged young people across east London.

Ricky Grover, who is a patron of the charity, will also be performing, alongside Ninia Benjamin and David Ward. The event will also feature a raffle and an auction.

The full amount of each ticket sold will be given to AAA, which is based at the Terence Brown Arc in the Park, Canning Town to allow them to continue their work.

It is taking place at the Backyard Comedy Club, Cambridge Heath Road, Bethnal Green on Sunday, March 8. Doors open at 7.30pm with performances starting at 8pm.

Tickets cost £15 in advance from backyardcomedyclub.co.uk or £25 on the door.

