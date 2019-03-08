Clapton CFC supports vulnerable mums and children through Forest Gate charity the Magpie Project

The fan-owned football club Clapton CFC has partnered with the Magpie Project to support mums and children living in temporary accommodation.

It's asked fans to donate food and toiletries to the Forest Gate charity. Collections will be made during home games.

The first collection was on Sunday, September 8, at the match between the CCFC women's team vs Luton Town Reserves.

The Magpie Project was at the event handing out leaflets and information as well.

A spokesman for the charity said: "We are over the moon that Clapton Community Football Club will support the Magpie Project through collections at their games this season.

"As a Forest Gate-based, grassroots, community-led organisation we feel a great deal in common with this socially responsible and inclusive club."

The project is described by its organisers as a community response to the housing crisis in Newham and east London.

It aims to help mums and children avoid the mental and physical harms that go along with poor housing through practical support and advice.