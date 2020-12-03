Christmas Toy Appeal: Sponsored swim raises £550
- Credit: Colin Grainger
A former Recorder editor has raised more than £550 for the Christmas Toy Appeal after completing a sponsored swim.
Colin Grainger took on the 50 length challenge for the 43rd consecutive year - with this year’s task made even more difficult thanks to the four week pool closure during lockdown.
But despite the lack of training, he dived in at Romford’s Sapphire Leisure Centre on the day it reopened to complete the feat.
He said: “Some activities were available to book in advance online, and I managed to get a slot for that morning.
“It was the first, and then the last, ten lengths that were the hardest this year - perhaps because of the four week lull in training.”
All the money raised through sponsorship will go towards buying toys and other gifts for underprivileged youngsters in Newham to open on Christmas morning.
To sponsor Colin, visit gofundme.com/f/sponsored-swim-for-christmas-toy-appeal
