Christmas Toy Appeal 2019: Sponsored swim for former editor

Triumphant but tired: Colin Grainger completes his 40th fundraising swim for the Recorder and Community Links Christmas Toy Appeal. Picture: Colin Grainger Archant

Former Recorder editor Colin Grainger is taking the plunge to raise funds for this year's Toy Appeal.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Colin Grainger will do his 42nd sponsored swim for the charity . Picture: Colin Grainger Colin Grainger will do his 42nd sponsored swim for the charity . Picture: Colin Grainger

He is aiming to raise £500 through swimming 50 lengths of the Central Park Leisure Centre pool in Harold Hill.

It's the 42nd time that Colin - who helped set up the first Toy Appeal in partnership with Community Links - has taken on the challenge, with the money raised through sponsorship being used to buy Christmas presents for underprivileged children in Newham.

You may also want to watch:

"I didn't think, when we started this 42 years ago, that we'd be doing this in 2000, let alone nearly 2020," Colin said.

Colin Grainger completes his 40th fundraising swim for the Recorder and Community Links Christmas Toy Appeal. Picture: Colin Grainger Colin Grainger completes his 40th fundraising swim for the Recorder and Community Links Christmas Toy Appeal. Picture: Colin Grainger

"There's still a large pocket of deprivation and it's not going anywhere."

A date for Colin's swim has not yet been set, but he said he expects to take on the challenge in the first week of December.

To sponsor him, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/colin-grainger-2019