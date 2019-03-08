Search

Festival fun at Cody Dock

PUBLISHED: 14:00 19 June 2019

Cody Dock summer festival, in Canning Town. The Hogeye Men singing shantie songs at the Horseshoe Inn.

Cody Dock summer festival, in Canning Town. The Hogeye Men singing shantie songs at the Horseshoe Inn.

Archant

Families enjoyed a host of activities at Cody Dock's summer festival.

Cody Dock summer festival, in Canning Town. Vocalist Robert Clarke.Cody Dock summer festival, in Canning Town. Vocalist Robert Clarke.

The free event, which took place on Saturday, featured music from vocalist Robert Clarke, the Star Lane Primary School choir and the Hog Eye Men, who sang sea shanties on board the boat.

Other activities at the Canning Town venue included gardening, dancing, storytelling and recycling workshops.

Guests were also invited to bring homemade food and drink to share as part of a community lunch.

Cody Dock summer festival, in Canning Town. Thomas Randall - Page, Architeltural Designer of the rolling bridge.Cody Dock summer festival, in Canning Town. Thomas Randall - Page, Architeltural Designer of the rolling bridge.

The event also featured a demonstration of the proposed rolling bridge, which will allow pedestrians to cross the dock as well as boats to pass through, depending on which way it is rolled.

Tom Randall-Page, who designed the hand-cranked bridge, brought a scale model to the festival to show visitors how the £200,000 project would work.

For more information, visit codydock.org.uk

