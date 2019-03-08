Coca-Cola truck to visit Beckton on nationwide tour

The Coca-Cola truck will be visiting Sainsbury's in Beckton as part of its nationwide Christmas tour. Picture: Coca-Cola Coca-Cola

It's a Christmas advert icon - and this year you'll be able to see the Coca-Cola truck in person.

The big red truck, which has featured in the soft drink's seasonal advert since 1995, will be stopping at the Sainsbury's store in Claps Gate Lane, Beckton as part of its nationwide tour.

Visitors will be able to have their photo taken and enjoy a free can of Coca-Cola zero sugar - and for every one that is recycled at the truck, 10p will be donated to Crisis, the national homelessness charity.

Kris Robbens, marketing director at Coca-Cola Great Britain and Ireland, said: "We're looking forward to spreading the festive cheer across Great Britain again this year with our iconic Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour.

"Whilst Christmas is a moment of celebration, it's also incredibly important to remember those that need support throughout the season."

The tour kicks off in Edinburgh on Friday, November 15 and finishes a month later at the O2 in Greenwich on Sunday, December 15.

The Coca-Cola truck will be in Beckton between 12pm and 7pm on Tuesday, December 10.