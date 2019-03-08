Search

Newham councillor shortlisted for national award

PUBLISHED: 10:00 11 October 2019

Cllr Mariam Dawood. Picture: LGIU

Cllr Mariam Dawood. Picture: LGIU

LGIU

A Newham councillor has been shortlisted in the 2019 Councillor Achievement Awards.

Cllr Mariam Dawood, who represents Manor Park, is in the running to win the young councillor of the year category - one of seven up for grabs.

The awards, now in their 10th year, recognise the work of councillors across England and Wales.

Jonathan Carr-West, chief executive of award organisers Local Govermnent Information Unit, said: "This year's shortlist is by far one of the most impressive we have seen to date, showcasing the achievements of the best and brightest councillors up and down the country.

"These councillors deliver for their communities in increasingly challenging and hostile times alongside severe budget constraints.

"Despite all of that and more, their determination and resolve has left their communities safer, stronger and healthier, thanks to their efforts."

The winners will be announced at a Westminster ceremony on Tuesday, November 5.

Most Read

Teenager killed in Stratford double stabbing

A police cordon has been set up after two teenage boys were stabbed in Stratford. One was pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Chaos as two women fight in Manor Park

Two women were fighting in the street in Manor Park on October 2. Picture: @OfWudan

Person dies after being hit by train at Upton Park station

A person died after being stuck by a train at at Upton Park underground station.

Four men convicted after man held against will and tortured over money dispute

Olutomi Baiyewu (top left), Bruno Pereira (top right), Sabir Rashid (bottom left) and Kevin Toonga (bottom right) were convicted after a man was held against his will and tortured following a dispute about money. Pictures: Met Police.

Newham reveals plans to support rough sleepers in Stratford

A rough sleeper outside H. Samuels in the Stratford Centre. Photo: Hannah Somerville

