Stratford cleaning company raises £25,000 for Richard House Children’s Hospice

PUBLISHED: 12:00 26 September 2020

Principle staff in Snowdonia as part of efforts to raise £25,000 for Richard House. Picture: Principle

Principle

A Stratford-based cleaning company has raised £25,000 in a year for Richard House Children’s Hospice.

Principle Cleaning Services have taken part in events including sponsored bike rides in support of the Beckton-based hospice.

Pre-lockdown, staff also took part in other fundraising activities such as quiz nights, an office tuck shop and a trek in Snowdonia.

Douglas Cooke, executive chairman of Principle Cleaning Services, said: “We are delighted to have raised these funds which will help to support children and their families through some extremely challenging times.

“Richard House is dedicated to providing the best possible care and facilities for those in need and we are proud to play our part.”

Chris Baker, chief executive at Richard House, added: “Raising over £25,000 is a brilliant achievement for our first year of partnership and has gone towards helping Richard House expand our new services such as Hospice at Home, meaning crucially we can offer our families more choice in how they receive vital care.”

Stratford cleaning company raises £25,000 for Richard House Children's Hospice

