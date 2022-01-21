Firefighters outside the block of flats in Claremont Close, North Woolwich - Credit: LFB

A flat was badly damaged by an overnight blaze at a tower block in North Woolwich.

Sixty firefighters battled the blaze at the eight-storey block of flats in Claremont Close, near King George V DLR station, which broke out on the fourth floor late last night (January 20).

More than half of a four-room flat was damaged, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

Eight fire engines were sent to the scene at 11.13pm as LFB control officers took 23 calls about the "large fire".

The blaze was brought under control by 12.19am, but firefighters remained at the scene for hours to dampen down the area.

Firefighters from East Ham, Plaistow, Barking, Poplar, Stratford and other neighbouring fire stations attended the scene.

LFB said the cause of the fire will be investigated.