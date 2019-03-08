Clapton Community FC fans' seven-a-side team seeks new players for Forest Gate kickabouts

Fans of Clapton Community FC are appealing for people to join their seven-a-side training sessions. Picture: CCFC Archant

A football club's fans are on the lookout for players for their seven-a-side sessions with no boundaries when it comes to age, gender or ability.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The side, which meets in Forest Gate, was set up three years ago by Clapton Community Football Club (CCFC) supporters.

Current players, aged 14 to 62, meet for a kick around every Monday at Forest Gate Community School in Forest Lane from 7.30 to 8.30pm.

You may also want to watch:

Player Annu Mayor said: "We're always looking for new players so dust down the trainers and get involved.

"The last time I kicked a ball around was at the age of 15 at school and I have to admit I didn't enjoy the experience.

"But our games are about having a good laugh, getting fit and bringing the community together." Annu, who part owns CCFC which has started training on Tuesday nights for this season, added that the team is particularly keen to get more women on the pitch.

Anyone who wants to get involved should email Annu at info@claptonfc.co.uk

Unwaged people play for free with a £5 charge otherwise.