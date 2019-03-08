Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
Video

Stabbed Forest Gate teenager's father renews witness appeal during Clapton Community Football Club tribute ride

PUBLISHED: 17:00 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:08 29 April 2019

About 40 people stopped en route to pay tribute to Sami. Picture: JON KING

About 40 people stopped en route to pay tribute to Sami. Picture: JON KING

Archant

The father of a teenager fatally stabbed yards from his front door urged parents to help end knife crime during a Clapton Community Football Club bike ride in memory of his son.

Samer Sidhom spoke in the same Forest Gate road where 18-year-old student, Sami, was attacked a year ago.

Thanking ride marshalls, club supporters and players, Samer said: “Sami's life was taken by cowards in the dark, but I'm sure he is witnessing the love, care and humanity of everyone here today and all the love that his family receive from neighbours, colleagues and the community.

Sami was a keen cyclist and would ride with his dad on Wanstead Flats as a child. Picture: SAMER SIDHOMSami was a keen cyclist and would ride with his dad on Wanstead Flats as a child. Picture: SAMER SIDHOM

“The killings still continue every week and it's up to us as parents and a community to say that this can't continue.”

Samer was applauded for one minute by about 40 ride participants who stopped outside his home en route from the Old Spotted Dog stadium in Upton Lane to the side's Stray Dog ground in Walthamstow on Saturday.

Samer Sidhom urged anyone with information to come forward to help track down whoever killed his son. Picture: JON KINGSamer Sidhom urged anyone with information to come forward to help track down whoever killed his son. Picture: JON KING

Sami lost his life after being attacked on April 16 last year in what police believe was a case of mistaken identity.

The West Ham season ticket holder and keen cyclist was studying law with history at Queen Mary University.

Players and fans applauded Samer and Sami for one minute. Picture: JON KINGPlayers and fans applauded Samer and Sami for one minute. Picture: JON KING

During his speech, Samer said that his son used to ride his bike as a boy on the same pavement where he died.

You may also want to watch:

A year since his death, the club teamed up with Newham Cyclists for the ride ahead of the team's 3-2 win over Samurai Rovers on Saturday.

Captain, Eliot Crosbie, said before setting off: “Today's important to bring together the community, to show that everyone has a right to live without fear of harm and to spread love.”

Clapton Community Football Club right back Stefan Kilron ahead of the ride. Picture: JON KINGClapton Community Football Club right back Stefan Kilron ahead of the ride. Picture: JON KING

Team mate, Stefan Kilron, added: “What happened was unacceptable. We want to show we're here if [the family] need us.”

Clapton CFC member, Annu Mayor, said: “As a club we want to bring communities together to support each other through football and sport.

Eliot Crosbie, Newham mayor Rokhsana Fiaz, Annu Mayor, Stefan Kilron and Tom Carding. Picture: JON KINGEliot Crosbie, Newham mayor Rokhsana Fiaz, Annu Mayor, Stefan Kilron and Tom Carding. Picture: JON KING

“Because of Sami's love of football and cycling, the club wanted to dedicate their first bike ride to Sami's memory.”

So far Sami's killers have not been brought to justice despite public appeals including his father's appearance on Crimewatch.

Newham mayor, Rokhsana Fiaz, urged witnesses: “Please come forward because [Sami's] father really needs to have justice.”

A £20,000 reward has been offered for information leading to a conviction.

Anyone with information should call 020 8345 3715 or tweet @MetCC or phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Related articles

Most Read

Murder investigation launched after two people found dead in Custom House

Police at the scene in Vandome Close, Custom House. Picture: Jon King

Man, 57, hospitalised after Canning Town stabbing

Cambus Road in Canning Town. Picture: Google.

Newham’s 25 bus route most ‘soiled’ with blood, urine, vomit and broken glass

A number 25 bus passes by the Bow Flyover.

Guilty: Heroin and crack dealers from East Ham and Stratford who boasted cash on Snapchat

Shuiab Omar Awadh, 24 and Bobo Faki, 19. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

‘Senseless’ system leaves Newham MS sufferers in without mobility benefit, new data shows

Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA.

Most Read

Murder investigation launched after two people found dead in Custom House

Police at the scene in Vandome Close, Custom House. Picture: Jon King

Man, 57, hospitalised after Canning Town stabbing

Cambus Road in Canning Town. Picture: Google.

Newham’s 25 bus route most ‘soiled’ with blood, urine, vomit and broken glass

A number 25 bus passes by the Bow Flyover.

Guilty: Heroin and crack dealers from East Ham and Stratford who boasted cash on Snapchat

Shuiab Omar Awadh, 24 and Bobo Faki, 19. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

‘Senseless’ system leaves Newham MS sufferers in without mobility benefit, new data shows

Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Basketball: Great season, so far, for Youngbloods

London Youngblood Lions have been picked for England under-15s

Murder investigation launched after two people found dead in Custom House

Police at the scene in Vandome Close, Custom House. Picture: Jon King

Dubois looking forward to summer showdown with unbeaten British rival

Daniel Dubois inspects his belt (pic Natalie Mayhew, Butterfly Boxing)

No chance of McAnuff quitting yet, he wants another crack at League Two!

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff lifts the National League trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

East London crowned Essex Intermediate Cup champions after win over rivals Romford

East London RFC vs Romford & Gidea Park RFC, Essex RFU Intermediate Cup Final Rugby Union at Howard Way on 27th April 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists