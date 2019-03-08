Search

Advanced search

'It's coming home': Clapton CFC wins lease bid for Forest Gate's Old Spotted Dog ground

PUBLISHED: 13:39 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:53 17 September 2019

The Old Spotted Dog ground in Forest Gate (Pic: Jacob Ranson)

The Old Spotted Dog ground in Forest Gate (Pic: Jacob Ranson)

Archant

A football club's dream to "come back" to its "spiritual home" could soon be realised after it was offered the lease at a stadium in Forest Gate.

Freeholder, Star Pubs & Bars, has offered Clapton Community FC the lease at the Old Spotted Dog ground in Upton Lane, the firm announced today (September 17).

A Clapton CFC spokesman said: "We're thrilled with today's announcement from Star Pubs & Bars that we're the prospective leaseholder and can't wait to outline our vision to them and to the public.

"From day one, Clapton CFC's mission has been to bring the Old Spotted Dog ground back to its rightful place as a hub of the Forest Gate and wider Newham community. We are a members-owned club and in a poll 99 per cent of fans wanted to return even though we're loving our time playing in Walthamstow too.

"We'll be holding a public meeting in Forest Gate in mid October where we want to set out our plans and hear from anyone who would like to use the facility for sporting or other community use.

"In the meantime we're going to be busy. The contract isn't signed yet, and there is plenty of work to do yet to get the ground fit for use.

"We would like to thank Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz, Lyn Brown MP and Newham councillors Sasha das Gupta and Mas Patel, and many community organisations, for their support in helping us get to this stage," he added.

Star Pubs & Bars had been looking for new leaseholders to ensure the Old Spotted Dog is re-let for football since it terminated the lease - held by Newham Community Leisure Ltd since 1995 - due to non-payment of rent.

You may also want to watch:

The company - which runs pubs for brewing giant, Heineken - took bids from Clapton Community FC, Clapton FC and Hackney Wick FC.

But the fan-owned club beat its rivals after the Star Pubs & Bars' property team reviewed each applicant's financial standing, ability to run the ground and supporting references.

Claire Hodder, corporate estates manager at Star Pubs & Bars, said: "We want football to be played back on the ground as soon as possible and had three really strong bids in.

"Our process was thorough and evidence based, as a result of which we're pleased to say a lease has now been offered to Clapton Community FC.

"We look forward to working with them to preserve the ground for community use for the long term."

In response, West Ham MP, Lyn Brown, said she was delighted that Star Pubs & Bars has awarded the lease to Clapton Community FC.

She added: "The club's momentum is extraordinary and I see it as a genuine force for good in the community. Their fans clearly have a genuine passion, both for their team and for the community from which it sprang.

"I can't wait to visit and raise a glass to toast their success."

Mayor of Newham, Rokhsana Fiaz, said: "I've been fully supportive of all efforts that enable community and grass-roots sports including football to flourish.

"I'm delighted at this decision by Star Pubs and Bars to allow Clapton Community FC to come back home to Newham. It's wonderful that this community asset will contribute so much more social value for the people of our borough."

Related articles

Most Read

Appeal to trace man after boy, 15, sexually assaulted on Central Line train between Stratford and Leyton

A 15-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by a man twice on the Central Line between Stratford and Leyton. Picture: BTP

Plans for £180m redevelopment around Stratford Centre site approved

A proposal to redevelop part of the Stratford Centre site could see a total of 1,040 end user jobs as well as 2,880 jobs during the construction phase. Picture: AHMM Architects

Trio from east London jailed for ‘ferocious’ knife attack at youth centre

Talib, Demontagnac and Young. Picture: Met Police

‘It’s coming home’: Clapton CFC wins lease bid for Forest Gate’s Old Spotted Dog ground

The Old Spotted Dog ground in Forest Gate (Pic: Jacob Ranson)

First students move into university’s new Stratford halls of residence inspired by two ‘exceptional’ women

Eleanor Rosa House in Stratford. Picture: Robert Greshoff Photography

Most Read

Appeal to trace man after boy, 15, sexually assaulted on Central Line train between Stratford and Leyton

A 15-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by a man twice on the Central Line between Stratford and Leyton. Picture: BTP

Plans for £180m redevelopment around Stratford Centre site approved

A proposal to redevelop part of the Stratford Centre site could see a total of 1,040 end user jobs as well as 2,880 jobs during the construction phase. Picture: AHMM Architects

Trio from east London jailed for ‘ferocious’ knife attack at youth centre

Talib, Demontagnac and Young. Picture: Met Police

‘It’s coming home’: Clapton CFC wins lease bid for Forest Gate’s Old Spotted Dog ground

The Old Spotted Dog ground in Forest Gate (Pic: Jacob Ranson)

First students move into university’s new Stratford halls of residence inspired by two ‘exceptional’ women

Eleanor Rosa House in Stratford. Picture: Robert Greshoff Photography

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Kings Cross Steelers suffer defeat on opening day

Kings Cross Steelers pose for a team picture (Pic: KX Steelers)

Winger Dennis felt Leyton Orient showed character to nab point at leaders Exeter

Leyton Orient substitute Louis Dennis tries to win the ball back against Macclesfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

‘It’s coming home’: Clapton CFC wins lease bid for Forest Gate’s Old Spotted Dog ground

The Old Spotted Dog ground in Forest Gate (Pic: Jacob Ranson)

New headteacher pledges to improve Plaistow school and to raise house prices in area

The Cumberland School's new headteacher Omar Deria. Picture: Tom Barnes

West Ham hold on for point with 10-men at Villa

Aston Villa's Anwar El Ghazi (centre) and West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists