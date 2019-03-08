Community football club invites people to share ideas for ground's future

Clapton CFC supporters earlier this year paid tribute to Sami Sidhom, a Forest Gate teenager fatally stabbed on his way home from a football match. Picture: JON KING Archant

A public meeting is to be held to discuss plans for a football ground.

Clapton Community Football Club want to hear people's ideas for the Old Spotted Dog in Upton Lane at a meeting on October 15 at Durning Hall, Earlham Grove, Forest Gate at 7pm.

Member Annu Mayor said: "For more than 100 years, the Old Spotted Dog was home to a members-run football club with strong links to the people of Forest Gate. Clapton Community FC say restoring this is central to what they hope to achieve in the coming years."

The ground was repossessed by the owner, Heineken, after the previous leaseholder failed to pay the rent, offering a new lease to the Forest Gate based club.

It is one of London's oldest with matches played there for more than 120 years.

Among its community work, the club has signed up 100 players and fans to the blood stem cell register, supported Football vs Homophobia month, was involved in Forest Gayte Pride and held a memorial bike ride in honour of Sami Sidhom who was fatally stabbed.