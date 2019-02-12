Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Two Newham projects benefit from £155k City charity

PUBLISHED: 14:00 03 March 2019

Both projects work in West Ham Park. Picture: Ken Mears/Archant.

Both projects work in West Ham Park. Picture: Ken Mears/Archant.

Archant

Two Newham projects have been given a total of £26,000 from the City of London’s grants programme.

Twelve projects across the capital received more than 155,000 from the Square Mile.

Friends of West Ham Park received £11,927 to grow their community vegetable garden, which is used to help people better understand where their food comes from.

New beds for plants and a volunteer cabin are going to be built with the money.

Capital Kids Cricket was given £14,800 for a community cricket festival and cricket sessions at West Ham Park for women and young girls in spring 2019.

The cricket charity hopes to bring daughters and mothers together with the events.

Graeme Smith, Chairman of the City of London Corporation’s Open Spaces and City Gardens Committee, said: “It makes me proud to award these great organisations funding to carry out their important work.

“These schemes provide much-needed support for their local communities and Londoners that we serve.”

All of the money came from the City of London Corporation’s Central Grants Programme, which supports community, cultural, environmental, educational and employment projects in London.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Gang members who pointed a loaded gun at police in high speed chase jailed for 104 years

Lekan Akinsoji. Pic: Met Police

Grieving mother appeals for information about her son’s tragic death

George Ciortan. Picture: Raluca Ruscior.

Gang members who pointed a loaded gun at police during high speed chase will be sentenced today

Left to right: Lekan Akinsoji, Troy Ilfill, Nathaniel Lewis and Darnell Joseph-Newill will be sentenced today. Pic: Met Police

Final whistle for Stratford restaurant founded by former Manchester United footballers Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville

Cafe Football has closed down. Pic: Flora Drury

Forest Gate burglar jailed for 16 months for stealing a laptop

Ennamul Hoque of Earlham Grove, Forest Gate, was jailed for 16 months at Snaresbrook Crown Court after stealing a laptop from a flat in Stratford. Picture: MPS

Most Read

Gang members who pointed a loaded gun at police in high speed chase jailed for 104 years

Lekan Akinsoji. Pic: Met Police

Grieving mother appeals for information about her son’s tragic death

George Ciortan. Picture: Raluca Ruscior.

Gang members who pointed a loaded gun at police during high speed chase will be sentenced today

Left to right: Lekan Akinsoji, Troy Ilfill, Nathaniel Lewis and Darnell Joseph-Newill will be sentenced today. Pic: Met Police

Final whistle for Stratford restaurant founded by former Manchester United footballers Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville

Cafe Football has closed down. Pic: Flora Drury

Forest Gate burglar jailed for 16 months for stealing a laptop

Ennamul Hoque of Earlham Grove, Forest Gate, was jailed for 16 months at Snaresbrook Crown Court after stealing a laptop from a flat in Stratford. Picture: MPS

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Tons continue streak with West Essex victory

Clapton winger Giovanni Palmer races clear (pic Steve Dutton)

Two Newham projects benefit from £155k City charity

Both projects work in West Ham Park. Picture: Ken Mears/Archant.

University of East London students pledge to save youngsters’ lives

Geoff Thompson MBE talking to students at the University of East London USS Campus. Picture: KEN MEARS

West Ham ease to victory over disappointing Newcastle

West Ham United's Mark Noble scores his side's second goal of the game from a penalty during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Coulson heads O’s to first away league win in 2019

Josh Coulson celebrates finding the net for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists