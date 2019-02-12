Two Newham projects benefit from £155k City charity

Both projects work in West Ham Park. Picture: Ken Mears/Archant. Archant

Two Newham projects have been given a total of £26,000 from the City of London’s grants programme.

Twelve projects across the capital received more than 155,000 from the Square Mile.

Friends of West Ham Park received £11,927 to grow their community vegetable garden, which is used to help people better understand where their food comes from.

New beds for plants and a volunteer cabin are going to be built with the money.

Capital Kids Cricket was given £14,800 for a community cricket festival and cricket sessions at West Ham Park for women and young girls in spring 2019.

The cricket charity hopes to bring daughters and mothers together with the events.

Graeme Smith, Chairman of the City of London Corporation’s Open Spaces and City Gardens Committee, said: “It makes me proud to award these great organisations funding to carry out their important work.

“These schemes provide much-needed support for their local communities and Londoners that we serve.”

All of the money came from the City of London Corporation’s Central Grants Programme, which supports community, cultural, environmental, educational and employment projects in London.