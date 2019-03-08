City Airport to pay all staff the London Living Wage

City Airport Archant

London City Airport has been recognised as a London Living Wage employer and is extending the rate to suppliers and contractors in July.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

All 650 of the staff directly employed by the airport already get paid more than £10.55 an hour, the current London Living Wage rate.

Security and cleaning contractors will get the same starting this summer.

The airport is a major employer for Newham, with 64 per cent of the workforce living within five miles of the runway.

Newham mayor Rokhsana Fiaz congratulated them on the recognition.

“The London Living Wage is aimed at paying workers a fair wage to give the poorest in our

society a chance to earn a proper and decent living,” she said.

“Continuing to offer low pay in both the public and private sectors is damaging to our residents.

“All Newham employers should be encouraged to pay their workers at least or above the rate.”

On top of its own employees and contractors, City is pushing for other businesses at the airport to pay the living wage.

As well as the living wage, it says it has ensured that no employee is on a zero-hours contract at the airport.

City said in a statement that this was all a part of its effort ‘to contribute meaningfully to its local communities’.

Michael Spiers, chief people officer at London City Airport, said: “We believe that everyone should be entitled to a sustainable and decent living and it’s an important issue not just for the staff that will benefit but right across our campus.

“We’re grateful in particular to Newham Citizens and St Antony’s R C Primary School in Newham who articulated the importance of it for young jobseekers and the future generation of our workforce.”

“London City Airport will be a champion for the London Living Wage across the East London business community as well as our current and potential supply chain.”

More than 5,000 businesses in the UK have committed to the London living wage, the only rate based on what people need to live.

It’s calculated based on how much goods cost, along with other expenses that come with living in the capital.