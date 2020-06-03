London City Airport to restart flights from the end of June

London City Airport is set to resume commercial flights from the end of June. Picture: City Airport LCA

London City Airport has announced plans to restart commercial operations from the end of June.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Domestic services are expected to begin first, with international flights following in early July, though these will depend on the proposed quarantine of passengers arriving into the UK.

Staff have been working since the March 25 operations suspension to get the terminal ready to welcome passengers back safely.

A whole range of steps have been taken to provide the safest possible environment; temperature checking technology has been installed to monitor passengers (both on departure and arrival), staff have been provided with face masks and visors, and clear instructional signage is now on display for every step of the journey.

The airport will also deploy rigorous and thorough cleaning regiments and passengers will be asked to observe social distancing rules wherever possible in the terminal.

You may also want to watch:

Long-term partners CrowdVision will be working alongside the airport on a technology which will enable the detection of areas where there is a high concentration of passengers, who can then be directed to quieter areas.

To further inform restart plans, the airport will reach out to its passenger database to get their thoughts on the future airport experience.

All subscribers to the airport’s newsletter will be surveyed as London City aims for a smooth reopening and an improved future.

Robert Sinclair, CEO at London City Airport, said: “When our doors reopen again shortly, our ambition is to provide the best airport experience in the UK to our passengers by ensuring we follow industry guidance to the letter and by maintaining our reputation as the quickest London airport to get to and through.

“While there are many challenges ahead for the UK aviation industry, it is our hope that by outlining the steps we are taking to make the airport safe, and by incorporating the views of our regular travellers into our plans, we will give people the confidence to fly from our airport to destinations across the UK and Europe.”

London City Airport is currently using the government’s furlough scheme, with all staff affected being paid 100 per cent of their wages.