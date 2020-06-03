Search

Advanced search

London City Airport to restart flights from the end of June

PUBLISHED: 12:04 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:11 03 June 2020

London City Airport is set to resume commercial flights from the end of June. Picture: City Airport

London City Airport is set to resume commercial flights from the end of June. Picture: City Airport

LCA

London City Airport has announced plans to restart commercial operations from the end of June.

Domestic services are expected to begin first, with international flights following in early July, though these will depend on the proposed quarantine of passengers arriving into the UK.

Staff have been working since the March 25 operations suspension to get the terminal ready to welcome passengers back safely.

A whole range of steps have been taken to provide the safest possible environment; temperature checking technology has been installed to monitor passengers (both on departure and arrival), staff have been provided with face masks and visors, and clear instructional signage is now on display for every step of the journey.

The airport will also deploy rigorous and thorough cleaning regiments and passengers will be asked to observe social distancing rules wherever possible in the terminal.

You may also want to watch:

Long-term partners CrowdVision will be working alongside the airport on a technology which will enable the detection of areas where there is a high concentration of passengers, who can then be directed to quieter areas.

To further inform restart plans, the airport will reach out to its passenger database to get their thoughts on the future airport experience.

All subscribers to the airport’s newsletter will be surveyed as London City aims for a smooth reopening and an improved future.

Robert Sinclair, CEO at London City Airport, said: “When our doors reopen again shortly, our ambition is to provide the best airport experience in the UK to our passengers by ensuring we follow industry guidance to the letter and by maintaining our reputation as the quickest London airport to get to and through.

“While there are many challenges ahead for the UK aviation industry, it is our hope that by outlining the steps we are taking to make the airport safe, and by incorporating the views of our regular travellers into our plans, we will give people the confidence to fly from our airport to destinations across the UK and Europe.”

London City Airport is currently using the government’s furlough scheme, with all staff affected being paid 100 per cent of their wages.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Newham police officer accused of asking revenge porn victim to send him naked pictures

Pc Kevin Mohess faces a misconduct hearing. Picture: Met Police

Petition urges government to fully restore TfL free travel for under 18s and freedom pass benefits

TfL's takings took a hit after people stayed away from public transport, prompting the need for a government bail out. Picture Yui Mok

Extinction Rebellion campaigners demand action in protest outside Newham Council’s Royal Docks HQ

Extinction Rebellion protesters outside Newham Council's Dockside headquarters. Picture: John Morris

Newham record label owner Yazz Nasir says there’s a beauty to being independent

Music from the KhanTwinz has been viewed millions of times on YouTube. The twins are signed to independent Newham record label, Ghost Recordz. Picture: Yazz Nasir

Newham’s town halls to turn purple in support of Black Lives Matter

The Old Town Hall in Stratford is being lit up in purple in support of Black Lives Matter. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Newham police officer accused of asking revenge porn victim to send him naked pictures

Pc Kevin Mohess faces a misconduct hearing. Picture: Met Police

Petition urges government to fully restore TfL free travel for under 18s and freedom pass benefits

TfL's takings took a hit after people stayed away from public transport, prompting the need for a government bail out. Picture Yui Mok

Extinction Rebellion campaigners demand action in protest outside Newham Council’s Royal Docks HQ

Extinction Rebellion protesters outside Newham Council's Dockside headquarters. Picture: John Morris

Newham record label owner Yazz Nasir says there’s a beauty to being independent

Music from the KhanTwinz has been viewed millions of times on YouTube. The twins are signed to independent Newham record label, Ghost Recordz. Picture: Yazz Nasir

Newham’s town halls to turn purple in support of Black Lives Matter

The Old Town Hall in Stratford is being lit up in purple in support of Black Lives Matter. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Fixture list will shape police’s thoughts on neutral venues for London matches

A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Coronavirus: Premier League ‘friendlies’ given green light

The Premier League trophy.

London City Airport to restart flights from the end of June

London City Airport is set to resume commercial flights from the end of June. Picture: City Airport

Newham announces Carers Week plans

Cllr Zulfiqar Ali said: This year more than any other in living memory we have had our eyes opened to the huge challenges many of our residents face of caring for our most vulnerable.

Leyton Orient announce their retained list

Matt Harrold of Leyton Orient is congratulated after scoring the first goal against Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).
Drive 24