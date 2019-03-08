Search

London City Airport flies high with new 'grassroots' cash for east London communities

PUBLISHED: 14:00 22 May 2019

Grassroots funding unveiled for communities in London City Airport's flightpath. Picture: City Airport

Grassroots funding unveiled for communities in London City Airport's flightpath. Picture: City Airport

London City Airport

A £75,000 'grassroots' fund has been set up today by London City Airport for charities and organisations "making a difference" to east London's community life.

City Airport handing grants up to £3,000 to community groups making a difference in east London. Picture: Mike BrookeCity Airport handing grants up to £3,000 to community groups making a difference in east London. Picture: Mike Brooke

Details of grants from £300 to £3,000 for projects in neighbourhoods under its flightpaths were unveiled when airport executives met residents at the Royal Docks activity centre.

"We want charities to have real longevity," the airport's Liam McKay said. "The airport will make a difference to organisations that improve and enrich communities on our doorstep."

Groups eligible for cash handouts have to be in the east London boroughs in its flightpaths such as Newham, Tower Hamlets, Barking & Dagenham, Redbridge, Havering, Hackney, Waltham Forest and Epping Forest district, as well as others along the Thames like Greenwich, Bexley, Lewisham, Southwark and Lambeth.

MP Stephen Timms, whose East Ham constituency includes the runway and the Royal Docks, said: "City Airport is a vital source of employment which has taken this initiative for much-needed funding for organisations doing a great job in east London."

The cash is for charities and not-for-profit groups that represent east London's "inclusive and diverse" communities, that tackle unemployment, build safer and healthier or create more sustainable and greener communities.

