City Airport reports record five million passengers in 2019

PUBLISHED: 17:09 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:09 10 January 2020

Traffic control staff at City Airport. Picture: City Airport/Andrew Baker.

A record five million passengers travelled through City Airport last year, officials have announced.

Annual figures show 5,100,025 passengers flew to and from the airport in 2019, a 6.3 per cent increase from the year before.

Amsterdam is the most popular destination with more than 660,000 passengers travelling between the Dutch capital and City in 2019. That's a jump of 6.9 per cent from 2018.

Richard Hill is chief commercial officer at City. He said: "2019 was a very successful year for London City Airport, with increased demand from passengers and airlines," adding the airport has launched new routes and expanded others.

Mr Hill also said the airport is investing £500,000 to increase capacity and improve facilities for passengers and airlines.

The numbers come as City develops its master plan for 2020 to 2035.

Campaigners and Newham Council have pushed back on a proposal in the draft plan for more "flexibility" during the 24-hour weekend break in flights currently in place, as well as rasing concerns about noise and emissions.

