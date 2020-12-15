Canning Town church to deliver Christmas gift boxes

Published: 11:35 AM December 15, 2020

A Canning Town church is aiming to deliver gift boxes full of treats to people living nearby.

St Matthias Church is joining the Church of England's Love Your Neighbour campaign, which aims to deliver a million of the boxes to households across the country this Christmas.

As well as a variety of goodies, each box will include a blank Christmas card which can be sent on to someone else and spread the love further.

Vicar Ben Atkins said: “What a year it’s been — and a year where we’ve learned to look out for each other like never before.

"We love the idea of making this Christmas as special as possible, not just for us, but for our neighbours too, inspired by the wise men who gave gifts to Jesus himself."

People are invited to nominate friends, neighbours or family members living in the E13, E15 or E16 postcode areas to receive a box, with the church keen to help those facing a hard Christmas due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To nominate someone, email christmas@saintmatts.org.uk by December 18, including their address and the reasons why you've decided to nominate them. The Christmas gift boxes will be delivered anonymously later this month.



