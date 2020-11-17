Christmas Toy Appeal: Test your knowledge at virtual family quiz night

Previous Toy Appeal quiz winners Newham Blips. Picture: Archant Archant

Could your family be the brainiest in the borough?

Young and old alike are invited to take part in this year’s Toy Appeal quiz night which, for the first time, is going online.

Taking place on the evening of Thursday, December 10, there are two parts to the quiz, with a case of Christmas cheer delivered to the winners of each.

The first involves ten rounds of ten multiple choice questions, with the subjects to be revealed on the night - but organisers have revealed they will be of interest to all the family.

The second is the traditional Christmas quiz mini marathon, with 40 puzzles emailed out at at 6.30pm to answer before and in between rounds, emailing back your answers at 8.30pm.

Entry costs just £10 per family. To register, email kevinjenkins.christmas@gmail.com who will send a link for joining the quiz on the night as well as where to pay the registration fee.