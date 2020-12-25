News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Christmas Toy Appeal: Festive joy as target reached

Sophie Cox

Published: 7:00 AM December 25, 2020   
Toy donations in the warehouse

Some of the donations in the warehouse. - Credit: Colin Grainger

Disadvantaged children across Newham have woken up with Christmas presents to unwrap thanks to your generosity.

In what has been a challenging year, the annual Christmas Toy Appeal has had more young people referred to it than ever before - and with just two days to spare, the target of providing 2,869 stockings was reached.

Donations have come in from across the borough and beyond, with businesses, schools, organisations and individuals all handing over toys, or money to purchase toys.

Many of the usual activities support of the appeal have had to be cancelled or altered due to the pandemic, but that hasn't stopped people from helping to bring some festive cheer to families.

Toy Appeal organiser Kevin Jenkins said: "Thank you for making a difference in this the most difficult of all years for so many children. Your support is truly appreciated."


Christmas Toy Appeal
Newham News

