Christmas Toy Appeal: Support from MP, bikers and football fans

Stephen Timms MP hands over a cheque to Paula Blake. Picture: Kevin Jenkins Kevin Jenkins

Donations are beginning to come in for this year’s Christmas Toy Appeal in a bid to spread some festive cheer to Newham’s most underprivileged children.

East Ham MP Stephen Timms is among those to make a financial donation towards the appeal, handing over a cheque for £100 to AAA’s Paula Blake. The money, along with all other funds donated, will be used to purchase gifts for children who would otherwise have nothing to open on Christmas morning.

Mr Timms said: “With so many local families having had such a hard time, the Toy Appeal is even more important this year.

“I am delighted the Recorder is supporting it again, as every year.

“I hope, between us, we can make sure every child in Newham has the chance to enjoy a present this Christmas.”

Many of the annual fundraising events have had to be called off or amended due to the pandemic, including the bikers’ toy run from High Beach, Essex, to Arc in the Park in Canning Town.

But organisers are still keen to help the appeal, and are inviting people to drop off toys which will then be passed on.

The bikers will be collecting toys at the King’s Head pub in High Beach – the run’s usual starting place - between 11am and 12pm on Saturday, December 12.

The appeal is also receiving support from a number of West Ham fans, who are planning a series of Covid-compliant events over the next few weeks.

John Ratomski, from Irons Supporting Foodbanks, explained: “In the run-up to Christmas, West Ham content creators and Hammers fan groups are coming together to support the Christmas Toy Appeal. After a tough year and hardship caused by the pandemic and multiple lockdowns, West Ham fans wanted to come together to raise awareness, support and money for a local good cause. We were impressed by the work done by the Newham Toy Appeal over the last 42 years and decided this was the cause we should collectively support this winter.”

He encouraged people to look out for #ComeTogetherYouIrons on social media to find out more about what is being planned.

If you’re taking on a challenge of your own to raise money for the Toy Appeal and would like to feature in the Recorder, email sophie.cox@archant.co.uk