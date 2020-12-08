Christmas Toy Appeal: Donations coming in - but more still needed

John Newman from Newham Bookshop presents a donation to Paula Blake. Picture: Kevin Jenkins Kevin Jenkins

Donations are continuing to come in for this year’s Christmas Toy Appeal - but more are still needed to ensure that every child referred has a present to open.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

West Ham MP Lyn Brown writes her cheque for the Christmas Toy Appeal. Picture: Kevin Jenkins West Ham MP Lyn Brown writes her cheque for the Christmas Toy Appeal. Picture: Kevin Jenkins

Among the gifts received are four boxes of books donated by Newham Bookshop.

The Barking Road business will be providing as many age-appropriate book packages as possible over the next three weeks to help make a difference to children and teenagers, providing them with something to read at Christmas and beyond.

Owner Vivian Archer said: “We’ve supported the appeal since its inception. It’s probably more necessary now than ever before.

“We want to make sure children who do not have their own books get a book this Christmas. A lot of children don’t have their own books.”

The deputy lieutenant of Newham, John Barber, with members of AAA's youth club. Picture: Kevin Jenkins The deputy lieutenant of Newham, John Barber, with members of AAA's youth club. Picture: Kevin Jenkins

She added: “We want every child to have a book. We want to share the joy of reading for pleasure.”

Donations also included a cheque from West Ham MP Lyn Brown, with the money set to be used to buy gifts for underprivileged young people across Newham.

Toy Appeal co-founder Kevin Jenkins explained: “Lyn doubled her contribution this year because of the increased need being caused to so many families locally by the Covid pandemic.”

You may also want to watch:

John Barber, the deputy lieutenant of Newham, has also made a financial contribution towards the appeal.

He visited the Terence Brown Arc in the Park to present a cheque, where he also met members of AAA’s youth club.

He said: “I am delighted to support AAA at this difficult time with the wonderful work they do.”

Kevin added: “We are a quarter of the way there, just over 3,500 toys given to date but we still have a long way to go.

“Thank you to everyone who has given to date and if you can give, please do so over the next week or so, we still have lots of stockings to fill before Christmas Eve.

“Together we can ensure that no child referred to the appeal, in this the most difficult of years, does not have to wake up on Christmas morning to an empty stocking and another day just the same as every other.

“Please help if you can, there are just another 15 days in which to make the difference.”

There is still time to take part in this year’s fundraising quiz night, which is taking place virtually tomorrow evening (Thursday, December 10).

To reserve a place for your family, call Kevin on 07860 487727 before noon on Thursday.