Christmas Toy Appeal 2019: Recorder staff give the gift of reading

Newham Recorder staff with the books collected for the Christmas Toy Appeal. Picture: Philippa Cave Archant

Donations are starting to come in for this year's Christmas Toy Appeal - and it wouldn't be right for the Recorder not to make its own donation.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Books have been collected by the team and will form just some of the thousands of presents given to underprivileged young people across Newham this Christmas.

You may also want to watch:

Editor Lindsay Jones said: "We're pleased to be able to donate these books to the Toy Appeal and hope the young people who receive them will enjoy reading them."

Every toy, book or voucher donated to the appeal - now in its 42nd year - will help to put a smile on the face of a young person on Christmas Day.

This year's appeal, run in partnership with Community Links and facilitated by Ambition, Aspire, Achieve, aims to provide 18,000 gifts to those who would otherwise have nothing to open.