Christmas Toy Appeal: How to donate

Newham Recorder Christmas Toy Appeal. Picture: Archant Archant

Here’s how you can get involved with supporting this year’s Christmas Toy Appeal.

For people wishing to choose a gift, or gifts, to purchase for a young person this Christmas, an Amazon wishlist has been set up.

This features an array of items - from hats and scarves to CDs and books - that the appeal organisers know would be suitable for those receiving presents, and provides an easy way for people to purchase and donate directly.

To view the wishlist, visit amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/Q3LRQGEL7RFG.

Donations of items can be made in person to the Terence Brown Arc in the Park, in Bethell Avenue, Canning Town between 9am and 1pm Monday to Saturday.

An online fundraising pages has also been set up, and all money donated will be spent on buying presents for Newham’s most underprivileged children ahead of Christmas.

To donate, visit virginmoneygiving.com/fund/toyappeal2020.