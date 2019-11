Christmas Toy Appeal 2019: Where can you donate?

Some of the toys collected for last year's appeal. Picture: Kevin Jenkins Archant

We're trying to collect 18,000 toys for underprivileged children in Newham this Christmas - but we need your help.

To donate a toy, simply drop it off at one of the points listed below.

Beckton Globe Library, Kingsford Way: Monday-Friday 10am-8pm, Saturday 10.30am-8pm

Beckton Community Centre, East Ham Manor Way: Monday-Friday 9am-5pm

North Woolwich Library, Pier Parade: Monday-Tuesday 9.30am-5.30pm, Thursday 1pm-8pm, Saturday 9.30am-5.30pm

East Ham Community Neighbourhood Centre and Library, Barking Road: Monday-Friday 8am-8pm, Saturday 9.30am-8pm

St Bartholomew's Church Office, Barking Road, East Ham: Monday-Friday 9.30am-4pm

Custom House and Canning Town Community Neighbourhood Centre and Library, Barking Road: Monday-Friday 8am-8pm, Saturday 9.30am-8pm

Custom House Library, Prince Regent Lane: Monday-Tuesday 9.30am-5.30pm, Thursday 1pm-8pm, Saturday 9.30am-5.30pm

Community Links, Barking Road, Canning Town: Monday-Friday 9am-5pm

Terence Brown Arc in the Park, Bethel Avenue, Canning Town: Monday-Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 10am-3pm

Forest Gate Community Neighbourhood Centre and Library, Woodgrange Road: Monday-Friday 8am-8pm, Saturday 10.30am-8pm

Durning Hall, Earlham Grove: Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm

Green Street Library, Green Street: Monday-Friday 10am-8pm, Saturday 10.30am-8pm

Katherine Road Community Centre, Katherine Road, Forest Gate: Monday-Friday 9am-5pm

Froud Centre, Toronto Avenue, Manor Park: Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm

Jack Cornwell Community Centre, Jack Cornwell Street, Manor Park: Monday-Friday 9am-5pm

Manor Park Community Neighbourhood Centre and Library, Romford Road: Monday-Friday 10am-8pm, Saturday 10.30am-8pm

Plaistow Library, North Street: Monday, Tuesday, Saturday 9.30am-5.30pm, Wednesday, Friday 9.30am- 5pm, Thursday 1pm-8pm

Jeyes Community Centre, James Close, Plaistow: Monday-Friday 9am-5pm

Newham Bookshop, Barking Road, Upton Park: Tuesday-Saturday 10am-5pm

Stratford Library, The Grove: Monday-Friday 9am-8pm, Saturday 9.30am-8pm, Sunday 1pm-5pm

Glyn Hopkin Abbey Hub, Gay Road, Stratford: Monday-Friday 9am-8pm, Saturday 12pm-3pm

Theatre Royal Stratford East box office, Gerry Raffles Square: Monday-Friday 10am-5pm

Asta Centre, Camel Road, Silvertown: Monday-Friday, contact centre for opening times

If you have large donations of gifts that you would like collected, please email kevinjenkins.christmas@gmail.com