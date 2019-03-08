Canning Town charity's attempt to break Christmas jumper world record

The event aims to set a world record for the amount of people wearing Christmas jumpers in one place. Picture: Ken Mears

A Canning Town charity is inviting people to get into the Christmas spirit in a bid to break a world record.

Ambition Aspire Achieve (AAA) is looking for more than 5,000 people to wear Christmas jumpers on Friday, December 6 to try and set a new Guinness World Record.

The challenge is taking place at the Copper Box Arena and the charity is hoping to raise £50,000 towards its work.

Kevin Jenkins, the charity's founder, said: "The event will enable AAA to continue to make a real difference and change the lives of local disadvantaged, vulnerable and at risk children throughout 2020."

The event, between 12pm and 1pm, will feature Christmas festivities led by former EastEnders actor and stand-up comedian Ricky Grover and music from ukulele band D'ukes.

Attendees will need to bring along their own Christmas jumper.

Entry fee is a £10 donation and to book in advance, visit ambition-aspire-achieve.eventbrite.co.uk