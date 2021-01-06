News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Christmas baby has a family connection at Newham Hospital

person

Tom Ambrose

Published: 12:00 PM January 6, 2021   
Ameila Ahmad was born at 8.36am on Christmas Day

Ameila Ahmad was born at 8.36am on Christmas Day - Credit: Newham University Hospital

The first baby to be born at Newham Hospital on Christmas Day had a family connection to the ward she was born on.

Amelia Ahmad was born at 8.36am on December 25, to proud parents Maryam Akhtar and Saif Ali Ahmad, of Henley Road in Ilford.

In a strange twist of festive fate, Amelia's grandmother, Farhat Shahbaz, is also a midwife at the hospital where she was born.

Miss Akhtar said: "Having my mother-in-law there at the hospital made things a lot easier and more comfortable.

"I didn't really process the date at first but was so pleased when they told me she was a Christmas baby - my midwife Mirabelle was so attentive and the hospital way amazing.

"I actually came into the hospital at 8.20am and had given birth 15 minutes later.

"She's doing really well and has settled into her routine. We are just so happy."

