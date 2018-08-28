Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
Video

Christmas carol released as tribute to killed young people

PUBLISHED: 09:32 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:48 19 December 2018

Francesca Thompson performing her version of Silent Night. Picture: David Harrison

Francesca Thompson performing her version of Silent Night. Picture: David Harrison

David Harrison mail@davidharrison.info

A haunting rendition of Silent Night has been released as part of a campaign to stop young people being killed on the streets.

The song was the brainchild of Geoff Thompson, chair of governors at the University of East London and founder of The Youth Charter charity.

He said: “In the capital alone 127 people have been unnecessarily killed, and almost 40 were under the age of 30, the Commonwealth definition of youth.

“This just cannot continue, and what we need right now is a way of cutting through the acceptance of the murders of young people.

“Civic, community and political leaders have to say ‘enough is enough’.”

The record features Geoff’s 21-year-old daughter Francesca singing the classic Christmas carol, with the video explaining it is dedicated to all the young lives lost.

She explained: “It is a song of peace and love, and that is what we need right now.

“Like me, all these young people have a gift and I am devastated when I hear about another person losing their life so brutally and needlessly.

“Making this recording was the least I could do to add my voice to the growing echo of those of us saying the violence needs to end now.”

The song’s launch comes at the culmination of The Youth Charter’s 25th anniversary year.

The charity uses sport as a vehicle for peace and development.

Geoff, himself a former world champion in karate, explained: “This record launch is part of a wider campaign.

“Next year The Youth Charter hopes to recruit up to 10,000 social coaches in 10 of our most challenging communities to engage, equip and empower 14 to 19-year olds from disadvantaged communities through sport, art, cultural and digital-based development programmes.

“My organisation has been using this type of intervention nationally and internationally to save lives for decades, and we know it works.”

For more information about The Youth Charter, visit youthcharter.co.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Managers sacked and contracts closed as council probes millions in overspent cash

The depot in Bridge Road where the repairs and maintenance service is based. Picture: Polly Hancock

Newham Council launches borough-wide review of parking

The council is hosting two events for residents to air their views on parking in Newham. Picture: LBBD

Revealed: The best and worst primary schools in Newham

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Man fighting for his life after being stabbed in Forest Gate

The stabbing took place in Upton Lane in Forest Gate: Pic: Twitter@AlisaMaaa

Rapper J Hus is jailed for carrying a knife outside Westfield Stratford City

J Hus, who has six convictions for 10 offences, has been jailed today. Pic: Met Police

Most Read

Young man dies in Hatfield

Police and firefighters attended Aviation Avenue in Hatfield in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Supplied

Assault at Welwyn Garden City McDonald’s after teens threaten staff

McDonald's in Welwyn Garden City town centre. Picture Danny Loo

Welwyn Garden City assault victim has ‘bleed on his brain’

The Two Willows in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo

Elderly man has bank card stolen in Welwyn Garden City

Police are investigating a bank card theft in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Nina Morgan

New shop set to open in Potters Bar

Superdrug is set to open in Darkes Lane, Potters Bar. Picture: WHT

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Christmas carol released as tribute to killed young people

Francesca Thompson performing her version of Silent Night. Picture: David Harrison

First female tube driver, from Forest Gate, features in London Transport Museum display

Hannah Dadds driving a train in Plaistow in 1978. Picture: London Transport Museum/Transport for London

Brophy wants to step up and keep Orient at the league summit

Leyton Orient winger James Brophy drills the ball home for O's second goal against Beaconsfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham star Snodgrass is not feeling the cold

West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mates Javier Hernandez (centre) and Michail Antonio during the Premier League match at Craven Cottage, London.

Beaconsfield manager Meakin wants to create link with O’s

Leyton Orient youngster Ruel Sotiriou runs at the Beaconsfield Town defence (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists