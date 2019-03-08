Search

Stratford choir sing with Hollywood star Hugh Jackman

PUBLISHED: 07:00 14 June 2019

Members of the London International Gospel Choir with Hugh Jackman. Picture: LIGC

Members of the London International Gospel Choir with Hugh Jackman. Picture: LIGC

LIGC

Members of a Stratford-based choir have taken to the stage alongside a Hollywood actor.

The London International Gospel Choir (LIGC) supported Hugh Jackman during his six-night residency at The O2 as part of his world tour.

The show sees him performing hits from his 2017 film The Greatest Showman as well as other songs from the stage and screen.

Artistic director Naveen Arles said: "Having the opportunity to perform together with the award-winning Hugh Jackman was an absolute dream come true for our members.

"We enjoyed every moment leading up to the event, meeting him backstage and backing him as he performed to a dazzled audience."

And it wasn't the first time LIGC members had the chance to sing at The O2 either - they supported Take That at the Greenwich venue earlier this year.

For more information about the choir, visit internationalgospelchoir.uk

